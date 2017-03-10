Airbus, Intelsat Form Military Satcom Service Partnership; Richard Franklin, Skot Butler Comment

An Intelsat subsidiary has joined a channel partner program of Airbus‘ defense and space segment for military satellite communication services.
Intelsat General will offer Skynet X-band and ultra-high-frequency services to the U.S. government under the channel partner agreement, Airbus said Wednesday.
Richard Franklin, head of the secure communications business at Airbus Defense and Space, said the new partnership will provide services to customers via the newly relocated Skynet 5A satellite.
Skot Butler, president of Intelsat General, added that the Skynet service will complement Intelsat’s EpicNG high-throughput satellite platform that offers C-band and Ku-band connectivity worldwide.
Airbus DS partners with multiple service providers in efforts to deliver Skynet military satcom services in the Asia Pacific region.
