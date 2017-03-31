Airbus Taps Northrop Unit to Provide L-Band Mesh Reflectors for Inmarsat 6 Satellites

Airbus’ defense and space segment has selected a Northrop Grumman subsidiary to supply mesh reflectors for two of Inmarsat‘s communications satellites.
Northrop’s Astro Aerospace business will provide its AstroMesh reflectors for integration with Inmarsat 6 satellites designed to provide L-band communication services, Northrop said Thursday.
John Alvarez, general manager of Astro Aerospace, said the company’s nine-meter L-band AstroMesh reflectors will work to help Inmarsat 6 satellites provide mobile connectivity to aircraft, oil and gas platforms, ships and broadcasting industry.
Astro Aerospace has partnered with Airbus Defence and Space on Alphasat and Inmarsat 4 satellites.
