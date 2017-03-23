Tom Ruff, vice president of public sector at Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cloud services provider Akamai, has said government agencies should adopt cloud-based security platforms that work to detect and prevent cyber attacks before they hit an organization’s applications or data center.
Ruff wrote in a GCN article published Wednesday that there are factors why the implementation of a cloud-based security tool could benefit agencies and one of those is threat intelligence.
Providers of cloud security platforms can offer threat intelligence data to agencies through client-facing notifications on threats, online application firewall rules, internal response methods and new attack signatures, Ruff said.
“By moving the point of mitigation to a third-party cloud platform, agencies can eliminate the complexity of securing every part of their infrastructure from different types of [distributed denial-of-service] attacks,” he added.
Ruff noted that some cloud-based security tools have a content delivery network that works to expedite access to online applications, a feature that builds up performance while safeguarding data and applications from potential cyber attacks.
He also discussed the compliance of cloud security technologies with regulations and potential cost savings that agencies could realize with the use of such tools.
Akamai’s Tom Ruff: Agencies Should Protect Data Infrastructure With Cloud-Based Security Tools
Tom Ruff, vice president of public sector at Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cloud services provider Akamai, has said government agencies should adopt cloud-based security platforms that work to detect and prevent cyber attacks before they hit an organization’s applications or data center.
Ruff wrote in a GCN article published Wednesday that there are factors why the implementation of a cloud-based security tool could benefit agencies and one of those is threat intelligence.
Providers of cloud security platforms can offer threat intelligence data to agencies through client-facing notifications on threats, online application firewall rules, internal response methods and new attack signatures, Ruff said.
“By moving the point of mitigation to a third-party cloud platform, agencies can eliminate the complexity of securing every part of their infrastructure from different types of [distributed denial-of-service] attacks,” he added.
Ruff noted that some cloud-based security tools have a content delivery network that works to expedite access to online applications, a feature that builds up performance while safeguarding data and applications from potential cyber attacks.
He also discussed the compliance of cloud security technologies with regulations and potential cost savings that agencies could realize with the use of such tools.