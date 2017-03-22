Alion Science-Reamda JV to Offer EOD, Surveillance Robot Platforms; Doug King Comments

Alion Science and Technology and Ireland-based unmanned ground robotic systems developer Reamda have launched a joint venture to offer robotic platforms intended for explosive ordnance disposal and surveillance operations.
Realion Robotics said Tuesday it aims to help military, law enforcement and government agencies gain access to unmanned ground robots that can function in harsh environments.
Doug King, program manager of Realion Robotics, said the company will offer robotic products designed to help users locate and disarm explosive ordnance materials as well as transport materials beyond the capacity of ground forces.
The company will demonstrate its robotics offerings at the National Defense Industrial Association’s three-day Ground Robotics Capabilities Conference that kicked off Monday in Springfield, Virginia.
