Altamira Technologies has secured a five-year, $18 million contract to perform classified full life cycle development, engineering and sustainment work on a mission critical system that supports the U.S. intelligence community.
The company said Friday the contract will expand the company’s portfolio in Chantilly, Virginia, the reach of its business in other mission areas.
“This award represents a deepening relationship with one of our fastest growing customers, and we are proud to support them as their mission delivery partner,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Altamira.
Altamira offers computer network operations software development, defensive vulnerability analysis, malware analysis, mission system support and system vulnerability analysis to customers such as the IC, Defense Department, Army, Navy, Department of Homeland Security, National Reconnaissance Office and NASA.
Altamira Secures Intell Community Mission System Support Contract
