BAE Systems has worked with small and medium enterprises, academia and government entities to support the development of emerging and disruptive technologies.
Andy Wright, strategic technical director at BAE, wrote in a blog post published Monday that organizations and academic institutions must combine skill-sets and expertise to help create new technologies for military customers and governments.
“Bringing this more open and collaborative ethos to life at BAE Systems required a cultural shift and new strategic directives,” Wright said.
“We had to look at how we could integrate technology and work with others outside our organization,” he added.
BAE partnered with Intelligent Textiles in 2016 to develop the Broadsword Spine wearable technology that is designed to serve as a “data backbone” for body worn equipment, Wright noted.
The British defense contractor also invested nearly $25.7 million to help Reaction Engines build the SABRE hypersonic aerospace engine.
Wright said BAE supports the U.K. defense ministry’s collaboration with small and medium businesses in efforts to accelerate the fielding of defense technologies.
The company also backs Cyber London, a startup incubator that provides training and mentorship to cyber technology startups.
BAE entered agreements with the universities of Cranfield, Southampton, Manchester and Birmingham on mutually beneficial research programs, Wright noted.
Andy Wright: BAE Adopts Collaborative Strategy to Support Defense Tech Devt
