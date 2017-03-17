Applied Visions has secured a $16.3 million contract to help the Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate create a unified threat management system for developers to detect potential cyber vulnerabilities in software codes.
DHS said that Applied Visions and its partners will develop and integrate UTM system components such as application threat modeling, attack simulation and countermeasures modeling, hybrid analysis mapping, continuous monitoring and assessment modeling tools.
The company received the contract through the Software Assurance Program run by the Homeland Security Advance Research Projects Agency’s cybersecurity division.
“The growing number of attacks on poorly developed software systems is clear evidence that there is a pressing need for a better system to identify security threats and resolve potential vulnerabilities while software is still in the development stage,” said Douglas Maughan, director of the S&T CSD.
“The integrated Unified Threat Management system will facilitate the sharing of critical information and notifications between the four independent components,” said Kevin Greene, CSD’s Software Assurance Program manager.
Greene added that the system will work to boost software security through multiple automated and continuous assessment activities across the software development life cycle.
Applied Visions to Develop Unified Threat Mgmt System for DHS
Applied Visions has secured a $16.3 million contract to help the Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate create a unified threat management system for developers to detect potential cyber vulnerabilities in software codes.
DHS said that Applied Visions and its partners will develop and integrate UTM system components such as application threat modeling, attack simulation and countermeasures modeling, hybrid analysis mapping, continuous monitoring and assessment modeling tools.
The company received the contract through the Software Assurance Program run by the Homeland Security Advance Research Projects Agency’s cybersecurity division.
“The growing number of attacks on poorly developed software systems is clear evidence that there is a pressing need for a better system to identify security threats and resolve potential vulnerabilities while software is still in the development stage,” said Douglas Maughan, director of the S&T CSD.
“The integrated Unified Threat Management system will facilitate the sharing of critical information and notifications between the four independent components,” said Kevin Greene, CSD’s Software Assurance Program manager.
Greene added that the system will work to boost software security through multiple automated and continuous assessment activities across the software development life cycle.