Army Seeks Industry Partners to Develop Combat Vehicle Prototypes

The Army Contracting Command has launched a market research effort to identify potential vendors that can help the U.S. Army develop combat vehicle prototypes.
According to a notice posted Monday on the FedBizOpps website, the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Detroit Arsenal Automotive Prototype Project aims to design, demonstrate, engineer, fabricate, integrate, schedule and test vehicle technologies into a set of ground combat vehicle prototypes for the Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center.
The service branch seeks companies to support an industry-government team that will be tasked to integrate multiple technologies with TARDEC-developed component and subsystem level technologies.
The partnership will work to create vehicle prototypes using autonomous, intelligent, connected vehicle, energy storage, propulsion, suspension vehicle safety and light weighting systems, according to the notice.
Interested parties can submit input to the Army Contracting Command through March 15.
