The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to gather input from potential vendors that can support the military branch in efforts to identify, report and mitigate imposter social media accounts.
The Army Contracting Command will conduct the market research on behalf of the service branch’s Office of the Chief of Public Affairs to identify sources and resources that can meet the Army’s requirement, according to a presolicitation notice published Feb. 23 on the FedBizOpps website.
Interested parties should answer inquiries on the availability of commercial web-based systems designed to monitor and eliminate fake profiles on social media platforms.
The market research also seeks to determine potential contractors’ capacity to help scan, identify, query, report and remove impostor accounts on a specified population of Army senior leaders from within a contractor’s location.
Responses to the RFI are due March 10.
Army Surveys Potential Tech Sources for Fake Social Media Account Removal Effort
