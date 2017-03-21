Austal’s U.S. arm has received a potential one-year, $36.6 million contract modification to conduct special studies and provide core-class services for the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship program.
Austal USA will evaluate production and engineering challenges, analyze alternate processes, test technology candidates and assess schedule and cost risks under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification, the Defense Department said Monday.
The company will perform work in Mobile, Alabama, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, through March 2018.
The Naval Sea Systems Command will obligate $8.5 million from the service branch’s shipbuilding and conversion funds for fiscal 2015 at the time of award.
Austal to Perform LCS Engineering Assessment Under Navy Contract Modification
