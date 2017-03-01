CAE has received a contract from the capability acquisition and sustainment group of Australia’s defense department to provide training services for the Australian air force’s Hawk Mk127 trainer aircraft.
The company said Wednesday it will deploy classroom and simulator instructors as well as perform maintenance and support work on three CAE-developed Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators at two air bases in Williamtown, New South Wales and Pearce, Western Australia.
Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators offer a replica of the Hawk Mk127 cockpit and a projection dome display equipped with the CAE Medallion-6000 image generator as well as the Boeing-made Constant Resolution Visual System.
Ian Bell, vice president and general manager of CAE’s Asia-Pacific and Middle East operations, said the company’s instructors will collaborate with the Australian air force to support academic and simulator training of Mk127 aircraft operators.
CAE added that Hawk Mk127 simulators also use the Common Database architecture ,which the Open Geospatial Consortium adopted as an international standard for synthetic environment database creation.
Australia Taps CAE for Hawk Mk127 Training System Support
