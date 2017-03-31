Avaya Earns Common Criteria Certification for Virtual Service Platform Switches; Mark Hankel Comments

Avaya has obtained Common Criteria certification for a suite of virtual services platform switches.
The company said Thursday its portfolio of Virtual Services Platform 4000, 7000 series and 8000 switches was evaluated against Network Device collaborative Protection Profile v1.0 requirements.
VSP products are designed to implement cryptographic support, identification and authentication, security management, Target of Evaluation access, protection of TOE security function and trusted path/channels, Avaya noted.
Mark Hankel, security architect at Avaya’s government solutions segment, said the product line has met Joint Interoperability Test Command standards for information assurance and interoperability compliance.
Common Criteria serves as a basis for certification and evaluation for government security agencies of more than 24 nations.
