Amazon Web Services has received provisional authority-to-operate from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s joint authorization board for nine services designed for use in the AWS GovCloud (US) Region platform.
The board issued the P-ATO approvals after it evaluated AWS’ cloud service offerings against FedRAMP’s high-impact level security requirements, AWS said Wednesday.
AWS said AWS CloudFormation is one of the services designed to help systems administrators and developers build, maintain and update a set of AWS resources through automation of configuration processes, while Amazon Redshift works to facilitate data analysis through the use of business intelligence tools.
Other services that secured P-ATO certifications include:
- Amazon DynamoDB
- Amazon EMR
- Amazon Glacier
- Amazon Simple Notification Service
- Amazon Simple Queue Service
- Amazon Simple Workflow Service
- AWS Key Management Service
AWS GovCloud (US) is a platform designed to help agencies host regulated workloads and other sensitive data in cloud environments in compliance with FedRAMP, International Traffic in Arms Regulations and other government requirements.
AWS Gets FedRAMP P-ATO Approvals for 9 New GovCloud (US) Services
Amazon Web Services has received provisional authority-to-operate from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s joint authorization board for nine services designed for use in the AWS GovCloud (US) Region platform.
The board issued the P-ATO approvals after it evaluated AWS’ cloud service offerings against FedRAMP’s high-impact level security requirements, AWS said Wednesday.
AWS said AWS CloudFormation is one of the services designed to help systems administrators and developers build, maintain and update a set of AWS resources through automation of configuration processes, while Amazon Redshift works to facilitate data analysis through the use of business intelligence tools.
Other services that secured P-ATO certifications include:
AWS GovCloud (US) is a platform designed to help agencies host regulated workloads and other sensitive data in cloud environments in compliance with FedRAMP, International Traffic in Arms Regulations and other government requirements.