AWS’ Govt Cloud Platform Obtains FISMA Authorization From VA

Amazon Web Services has received authorization from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide the AWS GovCloud platform for highly sensitive government workloads.
The company said Friday VA issued a Federal Information Security Management Act High General Support System authority to operate as well as a FISMA Moderate GSS ATO for AWS GovCloud.
The FISMA High ATO permits VA to continue using GovCloud for cloud migration efforts, AWS added.
GovCloud previously obtained a provisional ATO under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program‘s high baseline category.
FedRAMP’s joint authorization board also issued provisional authorization for three new GovCloud services in January.
