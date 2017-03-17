BAE Orders Electric Vans for Portsmouth Naval Base in England

BAE Systems has ordered Nissan-built electric vans on behalf of the commander of the Portsmouth Naval Base in England to support store transfer, engineering and equipment load-lifting tasks within the installation.
The U.K.’s navy will receive this week an initial batch of 48 e-NV200 vans that are designed to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 40 percent, BAE said Monday.
“Replacing nearly half of the transport fleet at the naval base reiterates the company’s commitment to creating more energy efficient ways of working and adopting the latest technologies,” said Ian Anderton, integrated delivery director at BAE.
Anderton added the company partnered with Nissan and Lex Autolease to introduce the new electric fleet to the Portsmouth Naval Base.
BAE will also install 26 charging points and 28 designated parking bays for the vehicles.
