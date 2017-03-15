BAE Systems to Develop Tech to Address Electric Grid Failure After Cyber Attack

BAE Systems has received an $8.6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to create new technology that will work to restore electric grid operations in the event of a power loss due to a cyber attack.
The company said Tuesday the technology will support DARPA’s Rapid Attack Detection, Isolation and Characterization Systems program and seek to isolate enterprise information technology and power infrastructure networks from systems compromised in an attack.
“Our work with DARPA is intended to stop ongoing attacks and minimize downtime,” said Victor Firoiu, senior principal engineer and manager of communications and networking at BAE.
“Getting the power back on quickly after a cyber attack is critical to national defense.”
BAE added its technology will serve to identify and disconnect unauthorized users on local networks and establish a Secure Emergency Network and hybrid network of data links with encryption and user authentication measures.
The company aims to design the RADICS technology based on network traffic control and analysis as well as broadcast, satellite and wireless communications technology and provide the capacity to operate regardless of power availability, internet connectivity, disparate assets, situational awareness and ongoing disruption.
BAE will perform work on the RADICS project in Burlington Massachusetts; Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Arlington, Virginia.
