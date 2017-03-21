Czech Republic-based company VOP CZ has received a contract from BAE Systems to manufacture components that will be used to build armored all-terrain vehicles.
VOP CZ will produce components for 32 BVS10 Beowulf vehicles that BAE’s Swedish subsidiary is constructing for the Austrian government, BAE said Monday.
Both companies signed a partnership agreement in May 2016 to jointly pursue Czech Republic’s BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle replacement program.
Peter Nygren, vice president of business development at BAE, said the contract will provide an opportunity to implement work strategies and foster relationships between the two companies.
“Developing cooperation with a major foreign defense company is an important part of our company business strategy,” said Marek Spok, director of state enterprise at VOP CZ.
The team’s proposal for the BMP-2 replacement program also seeks to create job opportunities and support technology transfer efforts in Czech Republic.
BAE Taps VOP CZ to Supply Components for Beowulf Armored Vehicles
