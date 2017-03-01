Bastille Networks has secured a $196,760 grant from the Department of Homeland Security to help optimize internet of things wireless protocols.
DHS said Monday it awarded the funds through the department’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program, which aims to encourage “non-traditional performers” to offer technologies that could help DHS address threats.
Melissa Ho, SVIP managing director, said Bastille Networks seeks to help DHS gain insight and awareness into wireless network device detection.
Bastille Networks will work to identify enterprise IoT protocols and study requirements for the addition of missing protocols under the first phase of the project.
DHS intends for the company to deploy a candidate site and determine future use-cases for IoT monitoring.
Atlanta, Georgia-based Bastille Networks offers visibility into known and unknown mobile, wireless and IoT devices within an enterprise’s corporate space.
Bastille Networks Receives DHS Grant for IoT Security Project
