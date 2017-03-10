Battelle to Update Forecast Analytic Tool for Navy Aircraft Capacity Synchronization

Battelle has landed a five-year, $38.6 million contract to help the U.S. Navy update a forecast analytic system designed to synchronize aircraft capacity sets.
The nonprofit research and development company said Thursday it will collaborate with subcontractor Veracity Forecasting and Analysis to update the Naval Synchronization Toolset for use on the service branch’s multiple weapon platforms such as the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft.
“We’re eager to begin work to help the Navy manage the F/A 18 and other weapon systems in the most efficient, and cost-effective way possible,” said Russell Hrdy, program manager of mission and defense technologies at Battelle.
“We also are excited to be working with a new customer and to be in position to explore other areas where the Navy needs help in sustainment of aircraft structural, mechanical and avionics.”
NST is based on predictive analytics and decision support tools and works to help the service branch conduct operational and maintenance planning for its F/A-18 fleet.
