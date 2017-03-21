BlackBerry’s Crisis Comm Platform Gets FedRAMP Certification

BlackBerry has obtained certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to provide its cloud-based crisis communication service to federal agencies.
The company said Tuesday its AtHoc software-as-a-service offering received FedRAMP authorization through the sponsorship of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The U.S. Army also granted AtHoc a certificate of networthiness and authority to operate in August 2016 to support the continuous use of the SaaS platform through April 2019.
The cloud service is comprised of AtHoc Alert and AtHoc Connect, which are designed to help agencies share information with personnel and other agencies in the event of a crisis, BlackBerry added.
AtHoc Alert works to provide multi-channel, bi-directional mass notification through various devices while AtHoc Connect helps to facilitate interagency crisis communications.
Federal agencies that use BlackBerry AtHoc services include the Defense Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture Department and others.
BlackBerry added its Cyber Security Operations Center will offer FedRAMP-compliant continuous monitoring and incident response services to customer agencies.
CSOC will also support future BlackBerry products that will undergo FedRAMP authorization process.
