Boeing has received a potential one-year, $13.7 million contract option to continue to provide technical engineering and design agent support services for the AN/USQ-82(V) Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex System aboard the U.S. Navy’s DDG 51-class destroyers.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the exercised option to a previously awarded contract covers purchases for the service branch as well as the governments of Japan, South Korea and Australia under a foreign military sales agreement.
GEDMS is a shipboard network that works to transmit outputs and inputs for steering control systems, machinery control equipment, Aegis combat platforms, interior communication indicators and alarms, navigation displays and damage control systems.
The company will perform work in California, Virginia, Maine, Mississippi, Washington and Texas through March 2018.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center-Dahlgren Division in Virginia will obligate approximately $6 million in funds at the time of award.
Boeing Lands Navy Contract Option for Shipboard Network Engineering Support
