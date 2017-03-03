Boeing Offers MH-139 Helicopter for Air Force Huey Replacement Program

Boeing has unveiled its MH-139 helicopter as its entry in a U.S. Air Force program that seeks to replace the service branch’s UH-1N Huey fleet.
MH-139 is based on Leonardo‘s AW139 multi-mission helicopters that currently serve more than 250 government, military and industry customers worldwide, Boeing said Thursday.
David Koopersmith, Boeing vice president and general manager for vertical lift, said MH-139 is designed to help the Air Force achieve $1 billion in acquisition and lifecycle cost savings over 30 years.
Boeing unveiled the helicopter at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.
The Air Force expects to release the final request for proposals on the UH-1N Huey replacement program in April after it moved the schedule to enable potential bidders to meet baseline requirements.
The service branch looks to buy 84 helicopters through the replacement program, Boeing said.
Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky unit also plans to offer a modified version of its Black Hawk helicopter for the competition.
The current Huey fleet entered service in the 1970s and currently works to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government and security personnel.
