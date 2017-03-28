Boeing has secured a one-year, $59.2 million contract option for interim contracting support to the U.S. Air Force‘s fleet of KC-46 military aerial refueling and transport aircraft.
The Defense Department said Monday the company will perform work under the exercised option through March 24, 2018.
DoD noted that the service branch will use fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds to cover the full obligated amount.
Boeing will provide 15 KC-46 tankers, spare engines, refueling pod kits and data to the Air Force under a $2.12 billion contract modification awarded in January.
Boeing Secures $59M Air Force KC-46 Support Contract Option
