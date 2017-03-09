Rockwell Collins has been chosen to provide integrated flight displays, communications, navigation, surveillance, networking and flight control systems for KC-46A tankers that Boeing will build for the U.S. Air Force.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell Collins said Wednesday its Remote Vision System comprises two- and three-dimensional vision technologies that will work to aid the KC-46A aircraft’s refueling function.
RVS is designed to help boom operators refuel military aircraft in all weather conditions and time of day, the company added.
Boeing received a $2.12 billion contract modification from the Air Force in January to build 15 KC-46A multirole tankers and supply two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits and data.
Initial deliveries of KC-46A will start later this year as part of the Air Force’s plan to replace its current tanker fleet.
Rockwell Collins will also provide a tactical situational awareness system processor and signal data concentrator network for the military branch’s future tankers.
Boeing aims to produce 179 KC-46A aircraft for the Air Force to help refuel allied and coalition military aircraft and carry passengers, cargo and patients.
Boeing Taps Rockwell Collins to Supply KC-46A Tanker Systems
Rockwell Collins has been chosen to provide integrated flight displays, communications, navigation, surveillance, networking and flight control systems for KC-46A tankers that Boeing will build for the U.S. Air Force.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell Collins said Wednesday its Remote Vision System comprises two- and three-dimensional vision technologies that will work to aid the KC-46A aircraft’s refueling function.
RVS is designed to help boom operators refuel military aircraft in all weather conditions and time of day, the company added.
Boeing received a $2.12 billion contract modification from the Air Force in January to build 15 KC-46A multirole tankers and supply two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits and data.
Initial deliveries of KC-46A will start later this year as part of the Air Force’s plan to replace its current tanker fleet.
Rockwell Collins will also provide a tactical situational awareness system processor and signal data concentrator network for the military branch’s future tankers.
Boeing aims to produce 179 KC-46A aircraft for the Air Force to help refuel allied and coalition military aircraft and carry passengers, cargo and patients.