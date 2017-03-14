Boeing has been awarded a five-year contract to extend the company’s ongoing sustainment efforts for the F-15K aircraft fleet of South Korea.
The company said Monday it aims to help the country’s air force to boost its F-15K aircraft readiness through the contract.
Tim Buerk, Boeing’s director of F-15 sustainment in the Far East region and the U.S., said the company will implement an approach to ensure the availability of materials and technical support for aircraft maintenance.
“It also provides opportunities for us to utilize local industry to help maintain and manufacture F-15K components, cutting down on cycle times,” Buerk added.
The U.S. Air Force awarded a $46.4 million contract modification to Boeing on March 3 to definitize a foreign military sales requirement for interim contractor support to the Saudi Arabian air force’s F-15 planes.
Boeing has managed sustainment work on the Korean air force’s F-15K fleet since 2012 and the company will work with Hyundai‘s Glovis business unit to oversee logistics handling and supply chain distribution in the country.
Boeing to Continue Sustainment Work on South Korea’s F-15 Jets
