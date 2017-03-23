The U.S. Navy has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a five-year, $59 million contract to provide professional support services to the military branch’s battlespace awareness and information operations program office, or PMW 120.
Booz Allen said Wednesday the contract covers acquisition, program, installation and operations management support for 21 Defense Department programs led by PMW 120.
The company will also help manage the program office’s acquisition life cycle.
PMW 120 provides intelligence, meteorology, oceanography and information operations data, products and services to naval forces as part of the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence.
Booz Allen Gets $59M Navy Contract for Professional Support Services
The U.S. Navy has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a five-year, $59 million contract to provide professional support services to the military branch’s battlespace awareness and information operations program office, or PMW 120.
Booz Allen said Wednesday the contract covers acquisition, program, installation and operations management support for 21 Defense Department programs led by PMW 120.
The company will also help manage the program office’s acquisition life cycle.
PMW 120 provides intelligence, meteorology, oceanography and information operations data, products and services to naval forces as part of the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence.