Advanced Concepts and Technologies International has received a five-year subcontract from Booz Allen Hamilton to provide engineering services to the Naval Air Systems Command in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program office.
Booz Allen awarded the subcontract under a task order the company won through the U.S. Navy‘s Seaport-e contract vehicle, ACT I said.
Kevin Fischer, F-35 chief engineer and program manager at ACT I, said the award builds on the acquisition management services company’s relationship with F-35 program offices in Arlington, Virginia and various F-35 field sites.
The contract also adds to ACT I’s scope of support for the F-35 JPO that includes cost, earned value management system, integrated master schedule, foreign military sales, engineering and business and financial management support.
Booz Allen Subcontracts ACT I for F-35 Program Office Engineering Support; Kevin Fischer Comments
Advanced Concepts and Technologies International has received a five-year subcontract from Booz Allen Hamilton to provide engineering services to the Naval Air Systems Command in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program office.
Booz Allen awarded the subcontract under a task order the company won through the U.S. Navy‘s Seaport-e contract vehicle, ACT I said.
Kevin Fischer, F-35 chief engineer and program manager at ACT I, said the award builds on the acquisition management services company’s relationship with F-35 program offices in Arlington, Virginia and various F-35 field sites.
The contract also adds to ACT I’s scope of support for the F-35 JPO that includes cost, earned value management system, integrated master schedule, foreign military sales, engineering and business and financial management support.