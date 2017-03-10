Saab has received a potential $11.6 million contract to deliver RBS 70 very short-range air defense systems to the Brazilian army.
The company will also supply man-portable launchers, training simulators, night vision tools, multispectral camouflage for the air defense systems and related equipment for maintainers and operators, Saab said Monday.
Saab will perform deliveries through 2018.
Stefan Oberg, head of missile systems unit at Saab’s Dynamics business, said the contract award reflects the Brazilian army’s efforts to build up its air defense capability.
RBS 70 has been deployed during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and is part of the company’s portfolio of land-based, short-range air missile systems.
At least 1,600 RBS 70 platforms have been purchased by 19 countries.
Brazil Orders Saab RBS 70 Air Defense Systems
Saab has received a potential $11.6 million contract to deliver RBS 70 very short-range air defense systems to the Brazilian army.
The company will also supply man-portable launchers, training simulators, night vision tools, multispectral camouflage for the air defense systems and related equipment for maintainers and operators, Saab said Monday.
Saab will perform deliveries through 2018.
Stefan Oberg, head of missile systems unit at Saab’s Dynamics business, said the contract award reflects the Brazilian army’s efforts to build up its air defense capability.
RBS 70 has been deployed during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and is part of the company’s portfolio of land-based, short-range air missile systems.
At least 1,600 RBS 70 platforms have been purchased by 19 countries.