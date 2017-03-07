CAE Opens Alabama-Based Facility to Offer Fixed-Wing Training Course for Army Aviators

CAE has opened a facility at the Dothan Regional Airport in Alabama to help the U.S. Army train the first class of military aviators as part of an initial entry fixed-wing training course.
CAE said Monday the Dothan Training Center is built to support the Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training program for more than 600 Army and Air Force fixed-wing aviators annually.
The company finished the construction of the center, which features two CAE 7000XR Series C-12 King Air full-flight simulators and two reconfigurable CAE Simfinity C-12 King Air integrated procedures trainers, in December 2016 to serve as a hub for employees and subcontractor personnel to offer fixed-wing training services.
“We owe it to our warfighters to give them the best training opportunity that we can possibly give, and the best equipment to ensure that they are ready,” said Maj. Gen. William Gayler, commanding general of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker.
“The grand opening of the CAE Dothan Training Center… signifies the beginning of a new partnership to provide a modern, flexible and cost-effective training program specifically designed for fixed-wing aviators,” said Ray Duquette, president and general manager of CAE’s U.S. subsidiary.
CAE and the Army implemented the IEFW training program to also help students begin their pursuit of careers in the fixed-wing aircraft track.
