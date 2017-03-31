CAE to Help Train NATO AWACS Aircraft Crews; Marc-Lovier Sabourin Comments

NATO has awarded CAE a contract to train crews at the international alliance’s facility in Germany on flying the E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft.
CAE said Thursday it will continue to maintain and perform support work on E-3A flight deck simulator and training devices at NATO Airbase Geilenkirchen.
The company will also deploy aircrew instructors, develop courseware, operate mission simulators and offer crew resource management training under the contract.
Marc-Olivier Sabourin, vice president and general manager of CAE’s business operations in Europe and Africa, said the company will apply its previous training systems integration experience in efforts to help defense customers address readiness, safety and efficiency challenges.
CAE also launched an E-3A simulator modernization project with the goal of making the system concurrent with upgrades to NATO’s E-3A aircraft fleet.
