CAE’s Defense & Security Business Opens New Offices in Abu Dhabi

CAE‘s defense and security business unit has opened new offices at the Addax Tower on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi in efforts to expand its United Arab Emirates-based operations.
The Quebec, Canada-headquartered company said Monday the new facilities will house employees of CAE and its subsidiary CAE Maritime Middle East.
Ian Bell, CAE vice president and general manager for the Middle East and Asia Pacific, said the company’s expansion reflects its commitment to serve as a long-term training partner of the UAE.
He noted that the country has pursued the acquisition of weapons platforms and associated training systems to support the modernization of its military.
CAE landed $111 million in contracts with the UAE’s armed forces for the design and development of a naval training center for the country’s navy as well as delivery of helicopter simulators for the joint aviation command.
