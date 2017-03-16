Canada Requests to Buy 18 Boeing-Built Super Hornets as Interim Fighter Fleet

Canada has sent a letter of request to the U.S. government for the potential acquisition of 18 Boeing-made F-18 Super Hornet aircraft to address the need for an interim fighter fleet.
The Canadian government said Tuesday the Super Hornets will supplement the legacy CF-18 fleet until the country identifies a replacement aircraft through an open competition.
The potential sale will impose Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy that requires companies to make investments in the country that are equal to the value of their contracts.
The policy aims to give opportunities for Canadian companies to participate directly in procurement processes, establish Canada-based suppliers, support research and development, foster export opportunities for local firms and create jobs for citizens, the government said.
Canada also plans to hold formal discussions with potential suppliers on the benefits of compliance with the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy.
The country anticipates a response from the U.S. government on the letter of request in fall 2017 and a formal agreement may be forged by the end of the year or early 2018 if the request is approved.
Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said in December he anticipates the open competition for the official CF-18 replacement aircraft could occur in five years.
