Carahsoft Technology and Qualtrics have partnered to offer the latter’s experience management technology platform to the public sector through Carahsoft’s spots on two contract vehicles.
Carahsoft said Wednesday it will sell the Qualtrics XM Platform to federal agencies via the General Services Administration’s Schedule 70 and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract vehicles.
Qualtrics XM Platform is an online survey collaboration tool that works to measure and build up experiences the organizations provide across four business aspects that include customers, employees, brands and products.
The platform also employs analytics tools designed to help users perform statistical analyses without the need to export gathered data.
Trevor DeLew, head of Qualtrics’ federal business, said the partnership with Carahsoft aligns with Qualtrics’ efforts to help clients make decisions based on data.
Carahsoft Adds Qualtrics Experience Mgmt Tool to GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V Contracts
Carahsoft Technology and Qualtrics have partnered to offer the latter’s experience management technology platform to the public sector through Carahsoft’s spots on two contract vehicles.
Carahsoft said Wednesday it will sell the Qualtrics XM Platform to federal agencies via the General Services Administration’s Schedule 70 and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract vehicles.
Qualtrics XM Platform is an online survey collaboration tool that works to measure and build up experiences the organizations provide across four business aspects that include customers, employees, brands and products.
The platform also employs analytics tools designed to help users perform statistical analyses without the need to export gathered data.
Trevor DeLew, head of Qualtrics’ federal business, said the partnership with Carahsoft aligns with Qualtrics’ efforts to help clients make decisions based on data.