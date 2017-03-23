Carahsoft Technology and Druva have partnered to sell the latter’s cloud data protection and information management platform to public sector customers through NASA‘s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement vehicle.
Druva said Wednesday Carahsoft will market the Druva inSync cloud offering as its public sector distribution partner.
Brian O’Donnell, a Carahsoft vice president, said the addition of inSync technology to the company’s portfolio will give government clients access to data backup and management and cloud data visibility and availability support.
InSync is built on Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud platform and designed to help organizations manage data protection and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications.
Druva’s platform also works to provide a single data control panel for backup or recovery, compliance monitoring, federated search, anomaly detection and eDiscovery processes.
Carahsoft to Market Druva’s Cloud Data Protection Tech via NASA SEWP Contract Vehicle
Carahsoft Technology and Druva have partnered to sell the latter’s cloud data protection and information management platform to public sector customers through NASA‘s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement vehicle.
Druva said Wednesday Carahsoft will market the Druva inSync cloud offering as its public sector distribution partner.
Brian O’Donnell, a Carahsoft vice president, said the addition of inSync technology to the company’s portfolio will give government clients access to data backup and management and cloud data visibility and availability support.
InSync is built on Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud platform and designed to help organizations manage data protection and information governance across endpoints and cloud applications.
Druva’s platform also works to provide a single data control panel for backup or recovery, compliance monitoring, federated search, anomaly detection and eDiscovery processes.