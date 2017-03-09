CGI has secured a potential 20-year, $66.2 million contract from the Colorado government to update payroll systems across 21 state agencies and departments in support of efforts to overhaul the existing enterprise resource planning system.
The company said Wednesday it will offer information technology services to transform manual payroll processes into a unified human resource information system.
John Manta, a vice president at CGI, noted the new payroll system will work to boost the Colorado state government’s operational efficiency, transparency and accountability.
CGI added that the Colorado personnel and administration department and the governor’s information technology office will oversee efforts to modernize the state’s payroll system as part of the contract.
The company previously developed the Colorado Operations Resource Engine financial management system that is based on the CGI Advantage ERP technology and is designed to combine budget and purchasing functions.
CGI Nabs Potential $66M Contract From Colorado State to Update Payroll Systems
