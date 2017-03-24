Charles River Analytics has secured a contract worth approximately $1 million to develop a disease outbreak prediction system for the U.S. Army.
The company said Monday it will build the Predict and Analyze Novel and emerging Diseases Enabled by Models of Infection Conditions system in an effort to help Army units identify and predict emerging infectious diseases in areas of operations.
PANDEMIC is designed to provide a database of infectious disease conditions; model development functions to help define disease conditions and probability; visualization support aids; and a mitigation prioritization tool, Charles River added.
The system is also intended to boost preventative measures for health workers in various related organizations.
Charles River will collaborate with Epidemico to evaluate the system’s predictive models under the contract.
Charles River Analytics to Build Disease Outbreak Prediction System Under Army Contract
