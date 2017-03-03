Charles River Analytics to Help Army Predict Military Operation System Flaws

Charles River Analytics has secured two contracts from the U.S. Army to help the service branch predict faults in military operations systems using a company-owned open-source, probabilistic programming language.
The company said Wednesday it will use the Figaro programming language to support the Energy Models of Critical Components and the Probabilistic Operations Warranted for Energy Reliability Evaluation and Diagnostics projects.
Avi Pfeffer, Figaro developer and chief scientist at Charles River, said Figaro will help the company to create energy consumption and resource usage models for the E-MC2 project as well as build models of power generator health and status under the POWERED effort.
Charles River will also design a resource monitoring, energy prediction and decision-support tool that will apply probabilistic reasoning in efforts to build and learn models of real-world systems under E-MC2.
Under POWERED, the company will use modular probabilistic modeling to report on the reliability of back-up generators and help the Army avoid power failures.
