The Coalition for Government Procurement plans to collaborate with the federal government to provide recommendations for the General Services Administration on how to introduce changes to its acquisition channels, operations and programs in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order on government reorganization.
Some of GSA-related matters that CGP plans to address include category management, commercial item contracting and inconsistencies in acquisition approaches, CGP President Roger Waldron wrote in a blog post published Friday.
The coalition also aims to address restructuring of the information technology governmentwide acquisition contracts, One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract and the Multiple Award Schedules program.
CGP will offer recommendations on how to help the Department of Veterans Affairs achieve efficiencies in its acquisition initiatives in support of military retirees’ healthcare, Waldron noted.
The coalition will also provide suggestions on how to change the interagency contracting structure to reduce duplicative contracts as well as offer feedback on how to set up procurement centers as shared services for client agencies.
Waldron added that the EO seeks to offer an opportunity to reduce procurement regulations and reporting requirements that impact innovation and raise transactional costs.
CGP is a nonprofit association of companies that provide products and services to the federal market and work to help facilitate the government procurement process.
Coalition to Offer Recommendations for GSA's Procurement Operations In Light of Trump's Reorg Order
