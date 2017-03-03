Coast Guard Seeks Info on Network Device Mgmt & Monitoring Tools

The U.S. Coast Guard seeks industry information on tools that can help monitor, document, diagram and analyze information technology devices.
The tools will be used to monitor and analyze the state, condition and configuration of more than 6,000 network devices across 1,500 sites and 60,000 users in the U.S. and international locations, the Coast Guard said in an updated FedBizOpps notice posted March 2.
Devices that will be monitored include network switches and routers, GPS servers, domain name servers, email servers, firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, packet capture devices, load balancers and environmental monitoring devices, among others.
Respondents to the request for information should propose no more than three tool sets with a degree of integration and are customizable as future users will have varying skills and authorization levels, the notice stated.
Interested vendors can submit responses through March 8.
