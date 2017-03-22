COMSAT Lands Contract to Deliver Inmarsat Global Xpress Satcom Service to DoD Users in Africa

COMSAT has received a contract to provide Inmarsat’s Global Xpress satellite communication services to Defense Department personnel in Africa.
COMSAT runs a Multiprotocol Label Switching network that uses Global Xpress to support Non-classified Internet Protocol Router/Secret Internet Protocol Router services, Inmarsat said Monday.
Inmarsat partners with COMSAT and other value-added resellers to deliver Global Xpress as a managed satcom as a service that works to help users leverage and integrate commercial satcom with military satcom capabilities in order to meet mission requirements.
Nancy Ho, vice president of sales for U.S. government service at COMSAT, said the company will work with Inmarsat to provide secure communications services to soldiers in Africa in an effort to help them “respond to mission critical requirements.”
