CryptoMove has secured a $200,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security to help protect the Customs and Border Protection‘s small unmanned aircraft systems against threats.
DHS said Wednesday CryptoMove aims to develop a dynamic defense system and data fragmentation approach for sUAS platforms in an effort to boost automated system resilience for connected devices.
The grant was awarded through the Silicon Valley Innovation Program that offers support to “non-traditional” performers that can help address threats facing DHS and homeland security operations.
“As CBP explores the use of sUAS to support operations, we know there is a need to develop capabilities to protect sUAS platforms from malicious actors,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.
CBP uses sUAS to aid border patrol agents’ activities such as situational awareness, detection, tracking, apprehension and search and rescue operations.
SVIP awardees are eligible for up to $800,000 in non-dilutive funds to adapt commercial technologies for homeland security applications.
CryptoMove to Help Secure CBP’s Small UAS Through DHS Grant
