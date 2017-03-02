Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. has won a $498,000 contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to research artificial intelligence-based automation technologies.
CTC said Wednesday it aims to develop an AI Analyst Virtual Assistant platform that would process large quantities of information through NGA’s Boosting Innovative GEOINT initiative.
Ed Sheehan, CTC president and CEO, said the contract gives CTC an opportunity to “contribute to a difficult technical challenge involving machine learning capabilities and cloud-based technologies that support national security mission needs.”
Under the contract, CTC will also develop standards, architecture and tools to create, run and manage AVA services within the government’s cloud.
The project aims to move task automation and management from traditional desktop or server architecture to a cloud environment as well as optimize and scale human analysts’ cognition and intelligence.
CTC will perform contract-related work at the company’s Johnstown, Pennsylvania, facility and collaborate with the Penn State University College of Information Sciences and Technology.
CTC to Explore AI Automation Tools Under NGA Contract; Ed Sheehan Comments
Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. has won a $498,000 contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to research artificial intelligence-based automation technologies.
CTC said Wednesday it aims to develop an AI Analyst Virtual Assistant platform that would process large quantities of information through NGA’s Boosting Innovative GEOINT initiative.
Ed Sheehan, CTC president and CEO, said the contract gives CTC an opportunity to “contribute to a difficult technical challenge involving machine learning capabilities and cloud-based technologies that support national security mission needs.”
Under the contract, CTC will also develop standards, architecture and tools to create, run and manage AVA services within the government’s cloud.
The project aims to move task automation and management from traditional desktop or server architecture to a cloud environment as well as optimize and scale human analysts’ cognition and intelligence.
CTC will perform contract-related work at the company’s Johnstown, Pennsylvania, facility and collaborate with the Penn State University College of Information Sciences and Technology.