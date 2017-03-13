Cubic‘s defense applications business has won a $20.9 million contract to assemble, produce, document, test and deliver 25 Portable Common Data Link systems for installation at the U.S. Navy‘s tactical and mobile tactical operation centers.
The Defense Department said Friday that work also covers engineering services for TacMobile Person PCDL systems and spare suites.
The contract’s 18-month base period will run through September 2018 and work could extend through September 2022 if all four one-year options are exercised.
The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command will obligate an initial $4.9 million from the Navy’s working capital funds for the procurement of seven PCDL systems.
DoD noted the service branch received two offers for the firm-fixed-price contract through a full and open solicitation on the FedBizOpps website.
Cubic to Produce, Test Portable Common Data Link Systems & Spares for Navy
Cubic‘s defense applications business has won a $20.9 million contract to assemble, produce, document, test and deliver 25 Portable Common Data Link systems for installation at the U.S. Navy‘s tactical and mobile tactical operation centers.
The Defense Department said Friday that work also covers engineering services for TacMobile Person PCDL systems and spare suites.
The contract’s 18-month base period will run through September 2018 and work could extend through September 2022 if all four one-year options are exercised.
The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command will obligate an initial $4.9 million from the Navy’s working capital funds for the procurement of seven PCDL systems.
DoD noted the service branch received two offers for the firm-fixed-price contract through a full and open solicitation on the FedBizOpps website.