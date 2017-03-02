Cubic Unveils Radio Over IP Gateway Product; Mike Twyman Comments

Cubic has released a new radio over internet protocol gateway designed for multiple applications such as military operations, energy production and emergency services.
Cubic said Thursday its Vocality subsidiary developed the OPUS RoIP device that will be on display at the U.K. government’s Security and Policing 2017 event from March 7 to 9.
OPUS RoIP is built with four audio and serial ports along with six general-purpose input/output pins designed to be compatible with various radio types, frequencies and manufacturers.
Mike Twyman, president of Cubic’s mission solutions business, said the company aims to integrate the OPUS platform with other communications systems to further the company’s NextMissionTM strategy for customers worldwide.
The gateway also includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and network ports that will work to help users create and extend networks beyond push-to-talk radio range, Cubic added.
Vocality will also roll out its OPUS Dispatch console application designed to facilitate connectivity and interoperability between multiple radio devices.
