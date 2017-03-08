Cubic’s Global Defense Business to Support Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center

Cubic‘s global defense business unit has received a $41.6 million contract to provide mission support services to the U.S. Army‘s training hub for light infantry and special operations units.
The Defense Department said Tuesday work will occur at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana, through Oct. 23, 2017.
The Army Contracting Command will obligate $36.4 million at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
JRTC is one of three Army combat training centers established to train infantry brigade task forces and subordinate elements in the joint contemporary operational environment.
