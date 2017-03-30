Cybernance Lands DHS SAFETY Act Award for Cyber Risk Governance Platform

Cybernance has received the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act award from the Department of Homeland Security for its cyber risk governance software platform.
The SAFETY Act award seeks to certify Cybernance Platform as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology and provide sellers and users of the product with risk management and liability protection from third-party litigation should an act of cyber terrorism occur, the company said Wednesday.
The SAFETY Act aims to encourage companies to develop and field products and services designed to counter terrorism and cyber threats.
The Cybernance Platform is a software-as-a-service tool that works to help companies measure, report and evaluate their organizations’ cybersecurity posture by allowing executive team members to manage and implement measures against cyber threats.
The platform is based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework and features auditing, monitoring and training, incident response reporting, vendor security checks, access privileges, auditing and risk assessment functions.
