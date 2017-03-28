The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a presolicitation notice that aims to create a new strategy for the delivery of undersea payloads via extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles.
DARPA said in a notice posted on March 20 at the FedBizOpps website that the 45-month Hunter program will be executed in three parts including the design and build, integration support as well as the testing phase.
The notice added that the agency expects to award multiple contracts for the Hunter program depending on factors including the quality of proposals that DARPA will receive and the amount of available funds.
“Proposals identified for negotiation may result in a procurement contract, or other transaction for prototype project, depending upon the nature of the work proposed, and other factors,” said DARPA in the presolicitation notice.
DARPA Eyes New Concept for Undersea Payload Delivery via XLUUV
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a presolicitation notice that aims to create a new strategy for the delivery of undersea payloads via extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles.
DARPA said in a notice posted on March 20 at the FedBizOpps website that the 45-month Hunter program will be executed in three parts including the design and build, integration support as well as the testing phase.
The notice added that the agency expects to award multiple contracts for the Hunter program depending on factors including the quality of proposals that DARPA will receive and the amount of available funds.
“Proposals identified for negotiation may result in a procurement contract, or other transaction for prototype project, depending upon the nature of the work proposed, and other factors,” said DARPA in the presolicitation notice.