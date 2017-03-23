The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will hold a Proposers Day via webcast on April 7 to discuss a program that seeks to use molecules to store and process information.
A FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday stated that DARPA looks to introduce the Molecular Informatics program to the research community as well as facilitate collaboration among potential proposers during the webcast.
The program aims to develop new, scalable information storage and processing methods amid the growth in the volume and complexity of data, DARPA said in the notice.
The agency noted molecules could work to enable versatile computing and dense data representations using a design space that combines concepts from different fields such as chemistry, computer science, mathematics as well as chemical and electrical engineering.
DARPA expects to issue a broad agency announcement for the Molecular Informatics program in April.
Registration for the Proposers Day is open through March 31.
DARPA to Host Proposers Day on Molecular Informatics Program
