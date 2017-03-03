Datapipe has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for the company’s platform-as-a-service offering to government agencies.
FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board certified the Datapipe Government Cloud platform as compliant with 800-53 Revision 4 controls that cover privacy and additional security measures.
Datapipe provides operating and security services to support an organization’s virtual operating system and virtual network layer through PaaS.
Dan Tudahl, president and general manager of Datapipe’s government solutions business, said the certification reflects the company’s commitment to help customer agencies secure and manage sensitive data in the cloud.
Providers that obtained FedRAMP certification through JAB need to demonstrate continuous monitoring activities and undergo annual reassessment.
Datapipe Obtains FedRAMP Certification for PaaS Cloud Platform
