Dell EMC Survey: 64% of Federal IT Execs Report Software-Defined Data Center Adoption at Agencies

A new survey sponsored by Dell EMC has found that 64 percent of federal information technology leaders said their agencies had fielded software-defined data centers.
Dell said Monday it commissioned market research firm Penn Schoen Berland to perform an online survey of 100 federal IT and business decision makers in May 2016 as an extension to the State of IT Trends 2016 study and found that 85 percent of the respondents reported progress in SDDC adoption.
Steve Harris
The survey also found that 81 percent of federal IT leaders cited security as a top factor when it comes to SDDC implementation, followed by cost at 61 percent.
Steve Harris, vice president and general manager of Dell EMC’s federal business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said software-defined platforms seek to help government agencies recognize the value of data and speed up their digital journeys.
The respondents mentioned agility, flexibility, efficiency, process management and cost reduction as reasons why organizations deploy SDDCs.
The survey also found that 90 percent of federal IT professionals want to have an IT architecture that could be customized to their workload and application requirements, while 87 percent of respondents said they think the integration of hyper-converged infrastructure is the initial step in SDDC development.
